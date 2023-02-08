The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Services (F&CS) is seeking an experienced, delegated Social Worker to fill a permanent, full-time Out of Care Resource Social Worker position. Based at the Port Alberni Usma F&CS office, this social worker will be part of the Usma Resource Team, and will work collaboratively with other social workers, Nations, and families. This is a C6 Delegation preferred position. Travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane, depending on caseload) is required for this position. Usma F&CS works on the traditional and unceded territories of the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, supporting and collaborating with community to develop appropriate responses to child safety concerns and build upon community support services.

Position Responsibilities

Assess prospective Out of Care care-providers to determine suitability and to provide direct support to Out of Care care-providers.

Initiate and maintain out of care contracts, payments, and other documents for Out of Care providers.

Support Out of Care service providers through home visits, and advocate for the needs of the care provider and the child.

Identify and support the training needs of care providers.

Participate in the development and implementation of cultural safety plans for children in Out of Care placements as required.

Maintain up to date recordings and case files and participate in case conferences.

Preferred Qualifications

BSW, Child and Youth Care Degree with a minimum of two years direct experience.

C6 Delegation preferred, with direct experience in child and family services; or eligible for full delegation.

Knowledge of related policy and legislation

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture and traditions; or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset.

Practical knowledge of Provincial Aboriginal Operational Practice Standards and Indicators

Must have a reliable vehicle and valid driver’s licence.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $71,000 - $77,000. For information contact Kelly Edgar, Director Usma F&CS Kelly.Edgar@nuuchahnulth.org