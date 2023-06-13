Thunderbird Spirit Water provides naturally-sourced spring water that is pure, premium and protected, a new hallmark unrivalled among premium waters. Thunderbird Spirit Water is owned by the Uchucklesaht Tribe Government (UTG).

UTG is a dynamic and progressive Maa Nulth First Nation located on the West Coast of Vancouver Island. UTG has been self governing since treaty came into affect on April 1, 2011

Thunderbird Spirit Water is seeking a Sales Representative to become part of the Thunderbird Spirit Water team. The ideal candidate will be friendly, energetic and self motivated. The candidate should bring a passion for achieving results and building sustainable relationships with customers, partners and co-workers.

The Sales Representative is accountable for:

• Planning and implementing a sales/promotion strategy to increase product sales.

• Managing the storefront and on-line sales.

• Developing and implementing marketing/promotional events to drive sales.

• Achieving monthly, quarterly, and annual sales goals.

• Representing the business ensuring a positive and professional image.

Note: Dependent on the success of the position (increased sales), this position may transition to a Director of Sales.

Qualifications and Experience:

• Post-secondary education in one of the following disciplines is preferred: business, marketing, hospitality, merchandising.

• At least two years of sales or customer service experience, in the beverage industry is strongly preferred.

• Valid driver’s license with exemplary driving record and ability to drive 1 ton delivery van.

• Demonstrated experience in acquiring customers through cold calling and outbound calls.

• Ability to work as part of a team and to display a positive and helpful attitude.

Interested applicants can obtain a copy of the complete job description by contacting Lysa Ray, Executive Assistant, at lysa.ray@uchucklesaht.ca