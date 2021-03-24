The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a part-time (0.6), 3-year term Salmon Laws Project Coordinator. The Salmon Laws Project Coordinator will report to the NTC Fisheries Manager. The Salmon Laws Project Coordinator will work closely with other members of the Uu-a-thluk team, the Ha’oom Fisheries Society, Ha’wiih, elders and community members from the Nuu-chah-nulth Nations involved in this project (Ahousaht, Ehattesaht, Hesquiaht, Mowachaht/Muchalaht, Nuchatlaht, and Tla-o-qui-aht), ReLaw program staff at West Coast Environmental Law, outside organizations such as local governments on the west coast of Vancouver Island, and program funding personnel at the federal Department of Justice.
Responsibilities Include:
- Coordinate activities of the Uu-a-thluk Salmon Laws Project team
- Provide administrative and logistical support for the establishment of a community steering committee for the project and act as the primary liaison between the steering committee and Uu-a-thluk and Ha’oom staff
- Act as the lead in completing the funder’s reporting requirements
- Supervise the activities of the two part-time community liaisons, out of Tofino and Gold River
- Work closely with staff from the ReLaw program to gather, record and document the indigenous laws that protect and sustain salmon resources in the ha-ha-houlthee of the Nuu-chah-nulth Ha’wiih
- Support the Nations involved to articulate the vision for salmon fisheries and salmon conservation
- Help to prepare communication materials as requested (websites and Facebook pages, newsletters etc.)
Preferred Qualifications:
- Degree or Diploma related to First Nations or Indigenous studies, conservation or resource management
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in a resource management context, preferably First Nation fisheries related
- Experience working closely with First Nation communities
- Strong verbal and written communication skills, and excellent organizational abilities
- Strong computer skills and familiarity with MS Office
- Experience organizing and facilitating meetings
- Demonstrated patience, tact, diplomacy, sensitivity, and commitment to confidentiality
- Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and have daily access to reliable vehicle
- Provide acceptable references and criminal record check
Company
Location
Contact Info
Salary based on qualifications and experience. Apply by April 7, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(Please be advised that only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted)