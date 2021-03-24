The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a part-time (0.6), 3-year term Salmon Laws Project Coordinator. The Salmon Laws Project Coordinator will report to the NTC Fisheries Manager. The Salmon Laws Project Coordinator will work closely with other members of the Uu-a-thluk team, the Ha’oom Fisheries Society, Ha’wiih, elders and community members from the Nuu-chah-nulth Nations involved in this project (Ahousaht, Ehattesaht, Hesquiaht, Mowachaht/Muchalaht, Nuchatlaht, and Tla-o-qui-aht), ReLaw program staff at West Coast Environmental Law, outside organizations such as local governments on the west coast of Vancouver Island, and program funding personnel at the federal Department of Justice.

Responsibilities Include:

Coordinate activities of the Uu-a-thluk Salmon Laws Project team

Provide administrative and logistical support for the establishment of a community steering committee for the project and act as the primary liaison between the steering committee and Uu-a-thluk and Ha’oom staff

Act as the lead in completing the funder’s reporting requirements

Supervise the activities of the two part-time community liaisons, out of Tofino and Gold River

Work closely with staff from the ReLaw program to gather, record and document the indigenous laws that protect and sustain salmon resources in the ha-ha-houlthee of the Nuu-chah-nulth Ha’wiih

Support the Nations involved to articulate the vision for salmon fisheries and salmon conservation

Help to prepare communication materials as requested (websites and Facebook pages, newsletters etc.)

Preferred Qualifications: