SD 84 (2) positions

VANCOUVER ISLAND WEST SCHOOL DISTRICT 84 invites applications for:
DISTRICT CARPENTER
COMPUTER TECHNICIAN 2
to join the District Operations Team.
These are full-time positions with full benefits and pro-d support.
Carpenter - $38.05/hour; Computer Tech 2 - $29.31/hour
For information, please visit https://sd84.bc.ca/about-sd84/employment-opportunities/
or contact Deane Johnson, Operations Supervisor,
at djohnson@viw.sd84.bc.ca or 250-504-0614.
Company
SD84
Location
Gold River
Contact Info
Resumes to amcdowell@viw.sd84.bc.ca.
Applications are considered as soon as they are received.