Seasonal Summer Staff

The Port Alberni Port Authority invites applications for Seasonal Marina Attendants effective March 1, 2021 through to September 30, 2021 at all four Port Authority marinas as well as China Creek Campground.

Seasonal Marina Attendant duties include, but are not limited to: Launch ramp attendants, grounds and dock maintenance, daily facility quality checks and cleanup, sanitizing surfaces, pressure washing ramps and floats, painting, fuel dock assistance, campsite maintenance, janitorial duties, garbage pickup & removal, office duties such as telephones, booking reservations for campsites or boat moorage, registering customers, collecting fees and other duties as assigned by the Marina Coordinator.

The hourly wage will start at $15.50 and increase to $16.20 June 1st, 2021.

Successful applicants should be team oriented with an outgoing personality, enjoy working with the public and have the ability to deal professionally with all users of the marina facilities. This is a fast paced working environment which includes working outdoors. In addition, general maintenance and repair skills, computer skills, POS and cash handling skills as well as general knowledge of the Alberni Inlet or previous experience and knowledge of Port Authority marinas and China Creek Campground facilities are considered assets.