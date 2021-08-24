The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Services is seeking an experienced, C6 delegated Social Worker to fill a permanent, full-time position. Based out of Port Alberni, this position will have full C6 caseload responsibilities. Usma specializes in providing professional, ethical, culturally sensitive, and responsible social work services to Nuu-chah-nulth families and children.
Position Duties and Responsibilities
- Respond to and investigate any report about a child’s need for protection
- Evaluating vulnerability factors
- Collaboratively creating a plan of action with the family, supports and Nation
- Fulfilling court requirements
- Will consult with Nations with a focus on protection issues; prevention of child abuse and neglect, keeping children connected to family and community, and preserving cultural identity of Aboriginal children
Preferred Qualifications
- BSW, CYC or degree in a related field with several years of progressive social work caseload experience involving First Nation families
- C-6 Delegation required or eligible for full delegation
- Knowledge of related legislation and processing court documents and court process.
- Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture and traditions; or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset
- Must have a car and valid driver’s licence
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience; annual salary range $69,500 - $80,000. To learn more about this opportunity contact Kelly Edgar, Usma F&CS Director by email: Kelly.Edgar@nuuchahnulth.org.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 4pm September 6, 2021, by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted)