The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Services is seeking an experienced, C6 delegated Social Worker to fill a permanent, full-time position. Based out of Port Alberni, this position will have full C6 caseload responsibilities. Usma specializes in providing professional, ethical, culturally sensitive, and responsible social work services to Nuu-chah-nulth families and children.

Position Duties and Responsibilities

Respond to and investigate any report about a child’s need for protection

Evaluating vulnerability factors

Collaboratively creating a plan of action with the family, supports and Nation

Fulfilling court requirements

Will consult with Nations with a focus on protection issues; prevention of child abuse and neglect, keeping children connected to family and community, and preserving cultural identity of Aboriginal children

Preferred Qualifications

BSW, CYC or degree in a related field with several years of progressive social work caseload experience involving First Nation families

C-6 Delegation required or eligible for full delegation

Knowledge of related legislation and processing court documents and court process.

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture and traditions; or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience; annual salary range $69,500 - $80,000. To learn more about this opportunity contact Kelly Edgar, Usma F&CS Director by email: Kelly.Edgar@nuuchahnulth.org.