The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Services is seeking an experienced, C6 delegated Social Worker to fill a permanent, full-time position. Based out of Port Alberni (must be willing to reside in Port Alberni), this position will have full C6 caseload responsibilities. Travel (by vehicle, boat, and airplane, depending on caseload) is required for this position. Usma specializes in providing professional, ethical, culturally sensitive, and responsible social work services to Nuu-chah-nulth families and children.

Position Duties and Responsibilities

Respond to and investigate any report about a child’s need for protection

Evaluating vulnerability factors

Collaboratively creating a plan of action with the family, supports and Nation

Fulfilling court requirements

Will consult with Nations with a focus on protection issues; prevention of child abuse and neglect, keeping children connected to family and community, and preserving cultural identity of Aboriginal children

Preferred Qualifications

BSW, CYC or degree in a related field with several years of progressive social work caseload experience involving First Nation families

C-6 Delegation required or eligible for full delegation

Knowledge of related legislation and processing court documents and court process.

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture and traditions; or being a First Nations person will be considered an asset

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience; annual salary range $69,500 - $80,000. To learn more about this opportunity contact Kelly Edgar, Usma F&CS Director by email: Kelly.Edgar@nuuchahnulth.org.