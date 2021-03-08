Solid Waste Manager

The Alberni Clayoquot Regional District(ACRD) is one of those rare geographic areas with world class mountain biking trails (95 trails alone on Trailforks!) and a West Coast lifestyle that includes surfing in Tofino, accessing the extensive West Coast trail from Bamfield and hiking throughout the region in the stunning Beaufort Range. With the City of Port Alberni located at the head of the Alberni inlet, the recreational fishing options are without equal and you’ll “limit out” before noon! The region includes the municipalities of Port Alberni, Tofino, and Ucluelet, the Treaty Nations of Huu-ay-aht, Uchucklesaht, Toquaht and Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ and six electoral areas who are all committed to the concept of “we are all one”, which is important to the culture and community within the ACRD.

In this setting, the ACRD is looking for a highly motivated individual with strong leadership abilities who can support and lead staff and contractors in the world of solid waste management. This full time, permanent, management role is responsible for landfills, recycling/transfer depots, curbside collection contracts, organics diversion and regional waste management planning.

The ideal candidate will have local government and solid waste planning and management experience, combined with problem solving and communication skills. This individual will be a natural leader and team-player, committed to fostering engagement with internal and external stakeholders. The successful candidate will ensure the region's infrastructure is managed in a safe, effective, efficient, and sustainable manner and help to implement the new regional strategic plan.

This exempt position offers an attractive salary and comprehensive benefits package. Visit the Regional District website at www.acrd.bc.ca to view a copy of the full job description for this position. The office is located in Port Alberni, a family focused community which offers quality affordable housing in the heart of world-class recreational and outdoor opportunities.