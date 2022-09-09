Stage Manager Assistant

Professional theatre company The Fox Queen is seeking event personnel to assist our Event and Stage Manager with our public Sharing and Feast on Sept 29, 2022.

We are looking for 2 people to assist us with

1. Event Set up

3. Front door Attendee Registration

4. Information sharing

5. Meal service and clearing

5. Event Hall Clean up

6. General Event Assistance

Pay: $120 + Meal (paid on Sept 29, 2022)

Timeline: 5pm - 11pm

Location: Hupačasath Hall - Hupačasath First Nation - 5500 Ahahswinis Drive - Port Alberni BC V9Y 8J9

Event Details: www.thefoxqueen.ca/mod

Experience Required: Work with the public and Hospitality Service Experience is an asset.