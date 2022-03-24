The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Education, Training and Social Development Department is seeking a permanent, full-time Student Success Specialist. The Student Success Specialist provides opportunities to ensure that students have access to and an awareness of the supports necessary for success in their chosen education and career pathways. The Student Success Specialist provides exemplary leadership to create partnerships and develop programs to improve academic achievement, graduation rates at all academic levels, and increase the awareness of post-secondary workplace, certificate programs, and college and university options. This position will coordinate with key partners to ensure early intervention strategies are available for at-risk students. A key component of this position includes responsibility for the disbursement of post-secondary funding.

Responsibilities Include

Develops and supports Pathways to Success in SD 70 and SD 84 and post-secondary institutions

Works with students who are at-risk to determine interventions needed to contribute to success

Develops and implements learning support for student academic successes, retention, and well-being

Plans and implements community-based information sessions on multiple education topics

Ensures that reporting requirements are met

Maintains compliance with NTC and Indigenous Services Canada funding criteria and policies

Ensures that Student Appeals for funding are available for review by the NTC Education Committee

Develops and recommends budget approvals for students and annual post-secondary funding

Conducts final review of PS funding applications and prepares for approval/denial authorization

Preferred Qualifications

Degree, preferably in Education or a related field

Demonstrated experience teaching and/or counseling students

Excellent communication, interpersonal and people skills

An ability to identify issues and barriers that could prevent students from achieving future success

Knowledge of intervention strategies for early school leavers and the ability to empower students

Must have a car, valid driver’s license, and able to travel to NTC Communities

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19)

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $60,000 - $75,000 annually