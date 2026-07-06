Summer Position: Tlu-piich Games Volunteer Coordinator

Available for: Any person of Aboriginal Descent

Start Date: ASAP

End Date: August 17, 2026

Rate of Pay: $20 - $22 (depending on qualifications)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic person of aboriginal descent to serve as the 2026 Tlu-piich Games Volunteer Coordinator. This position involves overseeing the recruiting, training, and scheduling a team of volunteers for the 2026 Games event. If you are personable, confident, assertive, and have some coordination experience or have volunteered for a sports event before, please apply!

Eligibility: Any person of Indigenous descent who is a full-time student, returning to full-time studies (high school or post-secondary) in the fall/winter of 2026/27.

Volunteer Coordinator Key Responsibilities and duties:

Develop and implement a Volunteer Plan prior to the Tlu-piich Games.

Actively promote volunteer recruitment for the Tlu-piich Games at various events and through social media.

Maintain an update database of volunteers.

Coordinate and supervise the team of volunteers during the set-up, games activity, and takedown after games.

Prepare a written report with recommendations to the Tlu-piich Games Coordinator.

Preferred Qualifications: