Summer Student Employment Opportunity

Job Title: Guest Services & Administrative Assistant

Hours of Work: Estimated 40hour work week for July and August, with possibility of extension

Place of Work: MHSS office in Tofino

Reports to: Assistant General Manager

Wage: $16/hr plus Ahousaht/Tofino travel stipend

Position Summary

MHSS and Ahous Business Corp are seeking a motivated and meticulous Guest Services & Administrative Assistant to be the first point of contact for welcoming and orienting visitors and guests to Ahousaht Hahoulthee, as well as to help manage the office and support the essential functions of our staff and leadership team. We are looking for an individual who is organized, efficient and excels working in a team environment. The ability to multi-task, while maintaining complex schedules and managing administrative support, is essential in this position. The ideal candidate for this job is resourceful, self-motivated, organized and ready to learn. Assuring a steady completion of workload in a timely manner is a key to success in this position.

The Guest Services & Administrative Assistant is often the first point of contact for people engaging with MHSS and ABC. As such the successful candidate must work in a respectful manner towards everyone, practicing the Ahousaht values of: o Iisʔaḱstaƛ—respect one another; o Haaḥuupstaƛ—teach one another; o Ya?akstaƛ—care for one another; o Huupiił’aƛ—help one another; and o Heshook-ish Tsawalk—everything is one, everything is interconnected.

Duties & Responsibilities

1. Guest Services

o Answering and directing phone calls and emails in a welcoming and informative manner

o Provide general support to visitors, including information about the Wild Side Trail, Maquinna Marine Park, Vargas Island

o Provide information about the Ahousaht Stewardship Fee program, collect fees and provide permits and receipts to those visiting Ahousaht Hahoulthee

o Connect visitors to Ahousaht water transportation options and tour operators who support the Ahousaht Stewardship Fee program

2. Office Management

o Develop and maintain a filing system

o Maintain contact lists

o Maintain team and shared calendars

o Update and maintain office policies and procedures

o Order office supplies and research new deals and suppliers

o Act as the point of contact for internal and external clients

o Office cleaning

3. Support Staff and Leadership Team

o Organize and schedule appointments

o Plan meetings (staff, board, etc.) and take detailed minutes

o Write and distribute internal emails, correspondence memos, letters, faxes and forms

o Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled reports

o Book travel arrangements

Qualifications

Knowledge & Experience

• High school graduation preferred, grade 10 or 11 student would be considered

• Exceptional verbal and written communication skills

• Proficiency in MS Office, including Microsoft Word, Power Point and Excel

• Detail oriented and comfortable working in a fast-paced environment

• Superior organization skills and dedication to completing projects in a timely manner

• Ability to analyze and revise operating practices to improve efficiency

Personal Suitability

o Eager to learn

o Team player

o Knowledge of Ahousaht culture and values

o Willingness to take direction from the supervisor, staff team and the MHSS board

o Self-motivated