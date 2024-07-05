Summer Youth Employment (Department of Land Resources)

Uchucklesaht Tribe Government is currently accepting applications for one temporary opportunity to act as a technical assistant in the Department of Lands and Resources.

Eligible Applicants

• Between 15-30 years of age, with a Social Insurance Number.

• Minimum of a Pleasure Craft Operators Card, and ability to operate a boat

• Must be physically fit, and able to lift heavy loads

• Class 5 driver’s license

• Uchucklesaht, Nuu-chah-nulth members, and Indigenous individuals

Duties to include:

• Office duties, including land use planning, map review and development. Act and Regulation review, permitting and report production.

• Fisheries duties, such as assisting the Fisheries technician with catch monitoring, monitoring of the fish fence, community fish distributions, compliance reporting, and data processing.

• Maintenance duties in remove areas, as required, such as building, minor carpentry, operation of small machinery, grounds work, etc.

• Assist both the Director of Lands and Maintenance staff with other duties, as directed.

Required qualifications:

• Organized, with strong verbal communication skills

• Computer Skills

• The ability to work independently and as part of a team

• Positive and professional attitude

• Good physical fitness

• Comfort around water, fisherman, and boats

• Ability to accommodate flexible hours