Summer Youth Employment (Department of Land Resources)

Uchucklesaht Tribe Government is currently accepting applications for one temporary opportunity to act as a technical assistant in the Department of Lands and Resources.
Eligible Applicants
• Between 15-30 years of age, with a Social Insurance Number.
• Social Insurance Number
• Minimum of a Pleasure Craft Operators Card, and ability to operate a boat
• Must be physically fit, and able to lift heavy loads
• Class 5 driver’s license
• Uchucklesaht, Nuu-chah-nulth members, and Indigenous individuals
Duties to include:
• Office duties, including land use planning, map review and development. Act and Regulation review, permitting and report production.
• Fisheries duties, such as assisting the Fisheries technician with catch monitoring, monitoring of the fish fence, community fish distributions, compliance reporting, and data processing.
• Maintenance duties in remove areas, as required, such as building, minor carpentry, operation of small machinery, grounds work, etc.
• Assist both the Director of Lands and Maintenance staff with other duties, as directed.
Required qualifications:
• Organized, with strong verbal communication skills
• Computer Skills
• The ability to work independently and as part of a team
• Positive and professional attitude
• Good physical fitness
• Comfort around water, fisherman, and boats
• Ability to accommodate flexible hours
Wage $24 per hour.
Please submit a resume and cover letter no later than 4:30 pm on Thursday, July 11 to: Attention: Lysa Ray, Executive Assistant
In person/by mail: 5251 Argyle Street, Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 1V1
Emailed to: Lysa.Ray@Uchucklesaht.ca (MS Word or PDF documents)
We thank you for your interest, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.