The KCFN Houpsitas Preschool/Kindergarten has an exciting, fun & rewarding opportunity for a Teacher Assistant (TA)! The TA will help the classroom teacher with an assortment of instructional & organizational tasks. The TA will help students learn material by tutoring and assisting them one-on-one. He or she will also help prepare supplies for lessons & set-up equipment. Outside of the classroom, the TA may be responsible for supervising students on school grounds/field trips.

Duties/Tasks/Responsibilities:

• Conducts oneself in a manner that supports a good learning environment

• Supports students through a trauma-informed lens

• Deals professionally & courteously with staff, students, parents, and the public

• Organizes & sets-up a variety of classroom materials & educational aids

• Supervises students in the classroom & outdoors

• Assists in preparation/production of instructional materials & modifications

• Carries-out instructional programs designed for students in a group or individually

• Participates in parent-teacher conferences and assists with parent communication on request

• Willing to work with students one-on-one when needed

• Assists with other duties as requested by the teacher(s) and/or administrator(s)

• Helps with field trips (ie lifting students in & out of the boat)

Qualifications:

• High School Diploma – preferred, but not required

• WHMIS, Violence & Harassment Awareness, First Aid, FoodSafe (or willing to obtain)

• Excellent communication, verbal, and written skills (trauma informed)

• Excellent interpersonal skills (ability to connect with others)

• High level of energy & patience

• Familiarity with Nuu chah nulth language, culture, practices, protocols

• High level of attention to confidentiality

• Able to lift heavy items (ie lift students in & out of the boat)