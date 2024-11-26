Teechuktl MMIWG Family Support Worker (Tofino)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Teechuktl Program is seeking a full-time, term (until March 31, 2026) Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) Family Support Worker to provide support to families of Nuu-chah-nulth MMIWG. Based out of Tofino, this unique position will assist families affected by the issue of missing women and girls and will coordinate activities to support wellness and healing within a culturally safe framework. Travel to Central Region communities (including on gravel road, by boat, float plane and helicopter) is required for this position.

Responsibilities Include

Establish relationships with Nuu-chah-nulth families of MMIWG.

Ensure that those affected by the issue of MMIWG have access to mental wellness support and integrated services.

Liaise with other NTC Staff and resources in reuniting and supporting families.

Implement culturally appropriate healing methods by maintaining ongoing consultation with Sr. Quu’asa Cultural Worker and Nuu-chah-nulth Elders.

Develop and facilitate information workshops.

Collect case data and maintain administrative records and reports.

Preferred Qualifications

Diploma in the field of Human Services or other training with 3 to 5 years of professional experience (ideally working with children and families).

Knowledge of the MMIWG issue and the impact of colonization.

Understanding of family reunification dynamics, sexual exploitation of children, youth, and women.

Possess a compassionate and friendly personality, and able to work under pressure.

Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth governance, culture and traditions considered an asset.

Computer literate and comfortable using technology in the workplace.

Must have a car and valid driver’s licence.

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check.

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $56,000 - $80,500 annually.