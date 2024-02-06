The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s is seeking a term, full-time Teechuktl (mental health) Regional Coordinator for the Southern Region (service areas from Port Alberni, Bamfield and Nitinaht Lake). This position is responsible for coordinating mental health services to remote communities within the region. Based out of Port Alberni, the Teechuktl Regional Coordinator will supervise Teechuktl staff, and work closely with other departments and community staff to provide supportive services.

Responsibilities Include

To coordinate service delivery in the regions, with a focus on counselling supervision, community development, promoting mental wellness, promoting cultural awareness, and program administration.

To be aware of overall health service needs in the region and to assist communities in managing crisis intervention and prevention.

To supervise workers in the region to deliver consistent service within a framework inclusive of professional skills and Quu’asa values.

Promote cultural methods of healing, and culturally appropriate intervention and prevention strategies, including the deliver workshops and programs including suicide prevention.

Monitor adherence to the professional standards of all Teechuktl workers in region and work with the health leadership team to maintain awareness and consistency.

Preferred Qualifications

Degree in a field related to counselling and recover, plus five years front-line experience in coordination and supervision.

Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and healing processes.

Experience in programs to facilitate transformation from addictions.

An established plan for self-care.

Possess a valid driver’s license and have daily access to a reliable vehicle.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Be willing to adhere to the NTC Communicable Disease Prevention Plan.

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $60,000 - $75,000.