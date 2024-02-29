Tla-o-qui-aht Knowledge Keeper - Contract Position

Position: Short-term contract position
Education Department: Reporting to Education Manager
Position Summary: The Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation is seeking a Tla-o-qui-aht Knowledge Keeper that is familiar with Tla-o-qui-aht cultural teachings, who resides in community, to provide traditional guidance to clients in the Trades Discovery Training.
The Training is scheduled from February 20 - May 23, 2024 in Ty-Histanis at #371 Esowista Reserve in the Education Building and within community.
Key Duties:
• Cultural support 1/2 days twice a week, and 1 full day once every two weeks
• Full days upon 1st week of hire, Cultural Days and Grad ceremony (last day of training)
• Connect with clients and ensure they are doing well and share stories along with encouraging words
• A schedule will be created together
Successful Criminal Record Check with Vulnerable Sector search required.
Accepting resumes or applications immediately until filled.
Please submit your application or resume to Human Resources Manager by email at jobs@tla-o-qui-aht.org or drop off in person at our Main Tla-o-qui-aht Administration Office at 1119 Pacific Rim Highway