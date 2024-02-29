Tla-o-qui-aht Knowledge Keeper - Contract Position

Position: Short-term contract position

Education Department: Reporting to Education Manager

Position Summary: The Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation is seeking a Tla-o-qui-aht Knowledge Keeper that is familiar with Tla-o-qui-aht cultural teachings, who resides in community, to provide traditional guidance to clients in the Trades Discovery Training.

The Training is scheduled from February 20 - May 23, 2024 in Ty-Histanis at #371 Esowista Reserve in the Education Building and within community.

Key Duties:

• Cultural support 1/2 days twice a week, and 1 full day once every two weeks

• Full days upon 1st week of hire, Cultural Days and Grad ceremony (last day of training)

• Connect with clients and ensure they are doing well and share stories along with encouraging words

• A schedule will be created together

Successful Criminal Record Check with Vulnerable Sector search required.

Accepting resumes or applications immediately until filled.