The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic person of Aboriginal descent to serve as the 2023 Tlu-piich Games Coordinator. This position involves overseeing all aspects of the Tlu-piich Games that will be held August 2023, for up to 3-4 days.  Exact dates to be determined by Coordinator.  If you are respectful, personable, assertive, confident, and have coordination experience and a sports background, please apply!

Available for:             Any person of Aboriginal Descent  

Start Date:                   July 17, 2023

End Date:                    August 25, 2023

Rate of Pay:                $24-$28/hour plus standard 4% holiday pay depending on experience.

 

Games Coordinator Key Responsibilities and duties:

  • Facilitate the Tlu-piich Games Committee and initiate planning
  • Develop and monitor the Tlu-piich Games budget
  • Develop and implement a promotional plan for the Tlu-piich Games and for fundraising activities
  • Develop a communication plan and present a full Games program through the media/Ha-Shilth-Sa
  • Supervise Tlu-piich Games staff
  • Implement Tlu-piich Games operational plan and oversee activities throughout the Tlu-piich Games
  • Prepare and present a final written report with recommendations to the NTC Executive Director

Preferred Qualifications:

  • High school diploma/GED with direct experience coordinating and playing sports
  • Understanding and knowledge of the Tlu-piich Games would be an asset
  • Must be computer literate and able to communicate effectively, verbally, and with texting  
  • Must be highly motivated, flexible, patient, and personable
  • Must be able and willing to lead and work in a team setting
  • Experience in the field of sports and recreation would be considered an asset
  • Must be punctual, willing to work shift, weekends and long hours
  • Must be physical fit as the job will require heavy lifting

Possession of a class 5 driver’s license and reliable transportation

Contact Info

Apply by 4:30 pm, July 6, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume and three references to: Human Resource Manager, by: email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org or Fax: 250.724.1907 or mail to: P.O. Box 1383, Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

