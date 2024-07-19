Tlu-piich Games Operations Coordinator

Eligibility: Any person of indigenous descent who is a full-time student, returning to full-time studies (high school or post-secondary) in the fall/winter of 2024/25.

Responsibilities and duties:

Assist the Tlu-piich Games Coordinator in the operations and delivery of the Games Organize equipment and supplies for Games Manage venue preparation for events Organize activities during Games Coordinate and support set-up and take-down of all events Promote activities for Tlu-piich Games Perform other related duties as required

Preferred Qualifications: