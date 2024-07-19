Tlu-piich Games Operations Coordinator | Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper

Tlu-piich Games Operations Coordinator

Eligibility:  Any person of indigenous descent who is a full-time student, returning to full-time studies (high school or post-secondary) in the fall/winter of 2024/25.

 

Responsibilities and duties:

 

  1. Assist the Tlu-piich Games Coordinator in the operations and delivery of the Games
  2. Organize equipment and supplies for Games
  3. Manage venue preparation for events
  4. Organize activities during Games
  5. Coordinate and support set-up and take-down of all events
  6. Promote activities for Tlu-piich Games
  7. Perform other related duties as required

Preferred Qualifications:

 

  • Understanding and knowledge of Aboriginal peoples’ culture and values would be an asset;
  • Understanding and knowledge of the Tlu-piich Games would be an asset
  • Understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth culture and language would be an asset
  • Must be able to communicate effectively, verbally and in writing
  • Must be highly motivated, flexible, patient, understanding and personable
  • Must be able and willing to work in a team setting
  • Strong verbal and written communication and presentation skills
  • Possession of a Novice driver’s license or class 5 and reliable transportation
  • Must be willing to work shift, weekends and long hours
  • Must be physical fit as the job will require heavy lifting.

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Start Date:  July 26, 2024

End Date:  August 16, 2024

Rate of Pay:  $22

Apply by 12:00 pm, July 23, 2024 by sending your cover letter, resume and include three references to: Human Resource Manager, by: Fax: (250) 724-1907 or email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org  or drop your application off at the main NTC office located at 5001 Mission Road.

