Tluucha Headstart Outreach Coordinator reports to the Education Manager. They will be part of a team

that serves the communities of Opitsaht, TyHistanis and Esowista. This role will provide outreach

services to young children and their families. The Headstart Outreach Coordinator will work with the

Tluucha team, Community Services and the Language Program to develop and deliver community

programs and resource boxes to families with young children. This will be a culturally based early

childhood and family program designed to give each child and their family an opportunity to participate

in programs and experiences that will enable them to thrive.

This person needs to be a self-starter and outgoing in order to work with Tla-o-qui-aht children, families,

staff and community partners. The Headstart Outreach Coordinator will also be responsible for building

partnerships with local service providers and cultural teachers to bring more resources and programs

into the community. Working with the Language team to develop family language immersion and onthe-

land cultural opportunities is a priority for this position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Promoting and delivering the Six Components of the Aboriginal Head Start Program through regular

weekly programing and home visits:

• Culture and Language

• Education

• Health Promotion

• Nutrition

• Social Support

• Parent and Family Involvement

➢ Recognizes and responds to the needs of each child by using developmentally appropriate teaching and child behaviour management techniques.

➢ Shares in the responsibility for planning, preparing and implementing stimulating, culturally based, age-appropriate activities that encourage children’s creativity and learning and promote each child’s social, emotional, cognitive and physical development.

➢ Responsible for maintaining the play/ programming environments and storage areas in an organized and clutter-free condition.

➢ Participates in ongoing professional development and attends/maintains all mandatory training requirements.

➢ Assists the Child Care Manager in maintaining a safe and healthy work environment by promptly reporting any existing and/or potential workplace hazards.

➢ Performs other duties as may be assigned from time to time by the Education Manager, Child Care Manager or her/his designate.

Community Outreach Programming:

➢ Increasing community understanding of the developmental needs of young children

➢ Keep current on the services and programs available to young children and their families

➢ Making recommendations and referrals to other organizations and programs available in the community

➢ Supporting child-parent attachment

➢ Planning and delivering community outreach and home visits with families

➢ Delivering Family Play Box Program

➢ Organizing workshops, community kitchens, guest speakers, fun events and cultural programming for children and families

➢ Supporting families with planning, navigating and accessing services and developmental assessments

Qualifications

➢ Three to five years’ experience in the child care profession and/or an Indigenous organization or community working with children and families

➢ First Aid certification acceptable to Child Care Licensing requirements

➢ Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

➢ Excellent organizational skills

➢ Ability to work independently, reporting to Management when necessary

➢ Creative problem solving skills

➢ Computer skills with knowledge of Microsoft Office Programs (Outlook, Word and Excel)

➢ Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth language, history and culture an asset

➢ Awareness of social issues affecting First Nations and non-First Nations children

➢ Knowledge of recreational, social and life skills, and parenting programming and activities relevant to First Nations

➢ Knowledge of local programs and services available to children and their families

➢ Must provide Criminal Record Check and Drivers Abstract upon selection

➢ Class 5 or 4 Driver’s License