The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Health Department is seeking a Training and Prevention Coordinator who will be responsible for delivering education and training for NTC and its member First Nation communities with the focus on eliminating or lessoning health issues. This position assists Department of Health managers in identifying capacity needs, organizing appropriate education and training; and will include specialized training around integrated suicide prevention. The Training and Prevention Coordinator will apply training that uses Nuu-chah-nulth knowledge and cultural resources.

Responsibilities Include:

Work with managers/supervisors to identify training needs with an emphasis on cultural knowledge and applied skills to support human services work in Nuu-chah-nulth communities;

Review/update community protocols in relation to suicide prevention and critical incident response, identify related capacity building needs, and coordinate community wellness training;

Work with managers to identify programs to purchase or cost share to meet training needs;

Become familiar with existing curriculum materials and modify or enhance as needed;

Develop, organize and deliver training specific to Nuu-chah-nulth, such as where there is a significant cultural component, or the training is specific to Nuu-chah-nulth front line staff (examples include orientation, and Human Services Core Training);

Work with managers/supervisors to identify Nuu-chah-nulth resources for cultural training and to organize relevant training for community and NTC staff;

Develop proposals for funding and/or cost recovery of training programs.

Preferred Qualifications: