Tranquil River Fisheries Technicians (up to 4 term positions)

Uu-a-thluk is seeking experienced part-time Fisheries Technicians, for a two and half month term commencing September 1, 2022 (ending mid-November). The Fisheries Technicians will work 4-5 days per week, conducting a Suuhaa (Chinook salmon) mark-recapture program at the Tranquil River in Clayoquot Sound. Technicians will be required to report for work each morning in Tofino at the location determined by the Crew Leader. Selected applicants will report to and receive direction from the Crew Leader, under the direction of the Uu-a-thluk Central Region Fisheries Biologist.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Following the direction of the Crew Leader and Uu-a-thluk Central Region Fisheries Biologist, conduct a mark-recapture at the Tranquil River.

Assist with beach seining, marking and biological sampling of Suuhaa (Chinook salmon).

Crew activities will rotate between marking salmon and snorkel and carcass recovery surveys. Three of the crew are required to have snorkel survey experience and will conduct periodic snorkel surveys. Crew members will work with the Tofino Hatchery crew to record tags taken during Chinook and Chum broodstock collections. During snorkel surveys the other Technicians will conduct carcass surveys to recapture marked fish for salmon and record the observations.

Follow Uu-a-thluk Safety Protocols at all times in a semi-remote environment. Safety equipment provided.

Ensure all data is properly recorded and samples are completely labelled and submitted daily.

Participate in a mandatory one-day training program in late August before fieldwork commences.

Preferred Qualifications and Desirable Characteristics: