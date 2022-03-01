Immediate opening for part time plus vacation relief Truck Driver position, 16 - 40 hours per week.

Requirements:

Class 3 with Air License

Experience with Forklift and pallet jack, must be able to lift heavy loads

Must be reliable and have excellent communication skills and attention to detail. Must be able to work independently. Must be able to work days, afternoons or evenings.

Wage is $23 per hour plus OT. Comprehensive Benefits package that includes MSP, Health, Dental and Vision for you and your family, profit sharing and advancement opportunities.