Immediate opening for part time plus vacation relief Truck Driver position, 16 - 40 hours per week.
Requirements:
Class 3 with Air License
Experience with Forklift and pallet jack, must be able to lift heavy loads
Must be reliable and have excellent communication skills and attention to detail. Must be able to work independently. Must be able to work days, afternoons or evenings.
Wage is $23 per hour plus OT. Comprehensive Benefits package that includes MSP, Health, Dental and Vision for you and your family, profit sharing and advancement opportunities.
Company
Ladysmith Press
Location
Ladysmith
Contact Info
Please email resume to jobs@ladysmithpress.com or drop your resume at 940 Oyster Bay Drive in Ladysmith.
OPEN UNTIL FILLED