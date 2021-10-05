Tseshaht First Nation Homemaker workers

Homemaker Workers
Contractual Work Opportunities
Our Social & Health Department is now seeking Expressions of Interest from individuals interested in working as Homemakers, within the Tseshaht community, for Home Care Clients approved for housekeeping support services.
As a Homemaker, you will attend designated client homes on an “on-call” work schedule basis to complete housekeeping tasks, including: sweeping, vacuuming, mopping floors, doing client laundry, sanitizing/cleaning of kitchens and washrooms, making/changing of bed linens and light meal preparations.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
Individuals with the following skills and attributes are encouraged to apply:
• Must have formal training in homemaking or relevant experience in the housekeeping field,
• Possess a current Food Safe certificate and/or willingness to attend/complete training,
• Possess reliable transportation,
• Must comply with the Criminal Records Review Act.
HOW TO APPLY
If this employment/contractual service opportunity is of interest to you, please email an Expression of Interest, together with your resume to:
Tseshaht First Nation, Attention: Vicky White, Executive Director
by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or
by email: vshrimpton@tseshaht.com
CLOSING DATE: October 22, 2021 at 4:30 PM.
The Tseshaht First Nation is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages/expects that its Membership and other First Nation Membership will apply with job qualifications. Where possible, employment opportunities shall be offered to Tseshaht members, where qualified and eligible.