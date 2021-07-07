Uu-a-thluk Fisheries Intern

Uu-a-thluk (NTC Fisheries), is seeking a term (up to 11 weeks), full-time Fisheries Technician to assist Uu-a-thluk Biologists in fisheries management activities. Based out of Port Alberni, the position will include travel to Nuu-chah-nulth territories.
Job Overview:
Activities will include a variety of fisheries management projects and duties, such as fisheries monitoring, monitoring and assessments of salmon, groundfish, shellfish, data processing and writing. Uu-a-thluk staff will provide training and mentoring in relevant job skills.
Term: July 12th, 2021 (up to 11 weeks from date of hire depending on availability)
Wage: $17.50/hr. for 37.5 hrs./week
Qualifications:
- Interest in a career in Fisheries or Natural Resource management
- Enrolled to attend schooling in the fall 2021 academic year
- An understanding of Nuu-chah-nulth fisheries and culture
- Comfort around water, fishers, and boats, boat operator experience/certifications an asset
- Able to meet deadlines, and maintain productive working relationships with other staff and fishers
- Demonstrated ability to multi-task
- Good physical fitness
- The ability to work independently and as part of a team
- The ability to travel, occasionally overnight.
- Effective written and verbal communications skills
- Computer skills such as Microsoft Office (i.e., Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- A driver’s license and a reliable vehicle are required for this position
- Provide acceptable criminal record check
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview. We thank all applicants for their interest. Pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture and fishing practices).
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by: July 11, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume, and 3 references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
5001 Mission Road
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: 250-723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org