Uu-a-thluk Program Coordinator

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a qualified individual to serve in the role of Uu-a-thluk (Fisheries) Program Coordinator to provide administrative and strategic support to the Uu-a-thluk team. Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time position coordinates the efficient delivery of Uu-a-thluk services to the 14-member Nations of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, their communities, and their members.

Responsibilities Include

Provide direct support to the Program Manager and Deputy Program Manager, including assisting with preparation of annual reports, development and implementation of policies and procedures, and strategic planning

Maintain financial and reporting information for Uu-a-thluk including funding agreements, contracts, budgets, and reporting templates

Review and process accounts payable/receivable, travel claims, purchase orders, cheque requisitions and internal and external transfers

Prepare and monitor contracts with outside consultants and suppliers

Perform various administrative duties including receiving mail, filing, drafting and distributing correspondence, assisting with travel arrangements, scheduling and organizing meetings, and maintaining office supplies and equipment

Serve as a first Uu-a-thluk point of contact for Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, government agencies, team members, NTC Executive, staff, Directors, funders, and industry

Preferred Qualifications

Relevant post-secondary education and work experience

Good communication skills, both written and oral

Ability to collaborate effectively with internal/external partners

Demonstrated success in meeting deadlines while maintaining working relationships

Proven ability to multi-task, plan and implement activities and handle a heavy workload

Knowledge and experience with reporting systems for government and other funders

Computer skills including MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Outlook, Adobe Pro

Understanding of First Nations history and culture

A valid driver’s license and access to a reliable vehicle

Demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19 double vaccination)

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $53,000 - $64,000.