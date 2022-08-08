Uu-a-thluk Program Coordinator

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a qualified individual to serve in the role of Uu-a-thluk (Fisheries) Program Coordinator to provide administrative and strategic support to the Uu-a-thluk team. Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time position coordinates the efficient delivery of Uu-a-thluk services to the 14-member Nations of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, their communities, and their members.
Responsibilities Include
- Provide direct support to the Program Manager and Deputy Program Manager, including assisting with preparation of annual reports, development and implementation of policies and procedures, and strategic planning
- Maintain financial and reporting information for Uu-a-thluk including funding agreements, contracts, budgets, and reporting templates
- Review and process accounts payable/receivable, travel claims, purchase orders, cheque requisitions and internal and external transfers
- Prepare and monitor contracts with outside consultants and suppliers
- Perform various administrative duties including receiving mail, filing, drafting and distributing correspondence, assisting with travel arrangements, scheduling and organizing meetings, and maintaining office supplies and equipment
- Serve as a first Uu-a-thluk point of contact for Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, government agencies, team members, NTC Executive, staff, Directors, funders, and industry
Preferred Qualifications
- Relevant post-secondary education and work experience
- Good communication skills, both written and oral
- Ability to collaborate effectively with internal/external partners
- Demonstrated success in meeting deadlines while maintaining working relationships
- Proven ability to multi-task, plan and implement activities and handle a heavy workload
- Knowledge and experience with reporting systems for government and other funders
- Computer skills including MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Outlook, Adobe Pro
- Understanding of First Nations history and culture
- A valid driver’s license and access to a reliable vehicle
- Demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19 double vaccination)
Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $53,000 - $64,000.
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm, August 19, 2022, by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383, Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.