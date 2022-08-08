Uu-a-thluk Program Coordinator

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a qualified individual to serve in the role of Uu-a-thluk (Fisheries) Program Coordinator to provide administrative and strategic support to the Uu-a-thluk team. Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time position coordinates the efficient delivery of Uu-a-thluk services to the 14-member Nations of the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council, their communities, and their members.

Responsibilities Include

  • Provide direct support to the Program Manager and Deputy Program Manager, including assisting with preparation of annual reports, development and implementation of policies and procedures, and strategic planning
  • Maintain financial and reporting information for Uu-a-thluk including funding agreements, contracts, budgets, and reporting templates
  • Review and process accounts payable/receivable, travel claims, purchase orders, cheque requisitions and internal and external transfers
  • Prepare and monitor contracts with outside consultants and suppliers
  • Perform various administrative duties including receiving mail, filing, drafting and distributing correspondence, assisting with travel arrangements, scheduling and organizing meetings, and maintaining office supplies and equipment
  • Serve as a first Uu-a-thluk point of contact for Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, government agencies, team members, NTC Executive, staff, Directors, funders, and industry

 

Preferred Qualifications

  • Relevant post-secondary education and work experience
  • Good communication skills, both written and oral
  • Ability to collaborate effectively with internal/external partners
  • Demonstrated success in meeting deadlines while maintaining working relationships
  • Proven ability to multi-task, plan and implement activities and handle a heavy workload
  • Knowledge and experience with reporting systems for government and other funders
  • Computer skills including MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), Outlook, Adobe Pro
  • Understanding of First Nations history and culture
  • A valid driver’s license and access to a reliable vehicle
  • Demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19 double vaccination)

 

Competitive benefit package and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $53,000 - $64,000. 

Company

NTC

Location

Port Alberni

Contact Info

Apply by 1pm, August 19, 2022, by sending your cover letter, resume and three references (available to contact) to:

 

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

P.O. Box 1383, Port Alberni, BC  V9Y 7M2

 

Attn.: Human Resource Manager

 

Email:  apply@nuuchahnulth.org  

 

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

