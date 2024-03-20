WCT Guardians: 4 positions

Duties include but are not limited to:

Trail maintenance:

• Ensure the trail is clear of hazardous debris.

• Maintain trail width by clearing and cutting brush.

• Emergency repairs of boardwalks.

• Maintenance of composting toilets and restocking supplies.

• Report any concerns or safety issues.

Visitor experience:

• Advise hikers of safety concerns, wildlife problems, weather, and fire bans.

• Share Ditidaht First Nations' cultural and traditional knowledge of the area.

• Warn of Culturally significant areas or sites and the expected behavior.

• Guide or provide information about the area they are in and where they are going.

Prevention and safety:

• Render emergency first aid while waiting for VS staff.

• Provide staff first aid assistance when required, including documentation and reporting.

• Understand and follow radio protocols.

• Operate equipment and boats safely.

Wildlife monitoring and reporting:

• Report any wildlife interactions and or concerns

• Document any encounters.

Training and skills:

• Ability to work in a camp setting or tent when required.

• Work long days, shift work. Fit to hike 10-15 km if required in a day.

• Possessing an SVOP ticket, med A3, first aid, chainsaw safety course, radio operators ticket, and a driver’s license is considered a strong asset, and preference will be given to them.