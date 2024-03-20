WCT Guardians: 4 positions

Duties include but are not limited to:
Trail maintenance:
• Ensure the trail is clear of hazardous debris.
• Maintain trail width by clearing and cutting brush.
• Emergency repairs of boardwalks.
• Maintenance of composting toilets and restocking supplies.
• Report any concerns or safety issues.
Visitor experience:
• Advise hikers of safety concerns, wildlife problems, weather, and fire bans.
• Share Ditidaht First Nations' cultural and traditional knowledge of the area.
• Warn of Culturally significant areas or sites and the expected behavior.
• Guide or provide information about the area they are in and where they are going.
Prevention and safety:
• Render emergency first aid while waiting for VS staff.
• Provide staff first aid assistance when required, including documentation and reporting.
• Understand and follow radio protocols.
• Operate equipment and boats safely.
Wildlife monitoring and reporting:
• Report any wildlife interactions and or concerns
• Document any encounters.
Training and skills:
• Ability to work in a camp setting or tent when required.
• Work long days, shift work. Fit to hike 10-15 km if required in a day.
• Possessing an SVOP ticket, med A3, first aid, chainsaw safety course, radio operators ticket, and a driver’s license is considered a strong asset, and preference will be given to them.
Resumes and related documentation can be emailed to terrygedgar@gmail.com or left in my mail slot at the DFN Administration office, on or before 3 pm April 4th, 2024. In your cover letter please include the area that you wish to apply for. Questions can be directed to terrygedgar@gmail.com or 250-730-0828.