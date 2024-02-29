Position Summary:

The Tla-o-qui-aht Youth Advocate will work closely with the Youth and Family Support Team to implement the Youth and Family Protection/ Prevention Program. The Youth Advocate will be responsible for advocating on behalf of Tla-o-qui-aht youth who have been involved in the child welfare system and criminal justice system. They will support youth with transition out-of-care. The Youth Advocate will work directly with clients and their families to provide support and assistance and ensure that youth have a voice in decisions that impact them. This might include helping clients find counselling, housing, employment, education, etc. The Youth Advocate will also support Tla-o-qui-aht youth to have a voice in decisions that impact them as a group within the Tla-o-qui-aht community, in school and outside the community. The Youth Advocate will work in a variety of settings, including schools, community settings, courts, and social service agencies. This position may work with individual youth or with groups of youth. They may also work with families, educators, and other professionals to provide support and advocacy for youth. The Youth Advocate must be available to work some evenings and weekends to attend meetings or events or to meet with youth or families.

Key Duties:

• Advocate for individual and collective Tla-o-qui-aht youth to ensure their rights are protected and needs are met.

• Helping the individual youth and their families obtain needed services such as child welfare services, housing, medical care, education support, or vocational training.

• Work with the Youth and Family Support teams, other staff and community partners on case management and coordination of services and supports for children and youth.

• Developing long-term plans with the youth clients that address their needs in the short term and long term.

• Build and facilitate youth support networks and community connections.

• To be familiar with a wide range of healing strategies and resources and introduce/ refer clients to these resources as needed.

• Assist with Tla-o-qui-aht children, youth and families that are in crisis.

• Bridge traditional teaching/ healing practices and western counselling practices.

• Provide ongoing support to Tla-o-qui-aht children, youth and families as requested and through referrals from community programs and schools.

• To maintain client files, statistics, reports, forms and all required documents in a timely manner.

• Communicating regularly with clients on their progress toward their goals.

• Conducting home visits.

• Providing emotional support to youth clients, helping them feel safe and understood.

• Coordinating services with other agencies as needed to ensure that client’s needs are met.

• Working with parents and guardians to create a plan for the child to live with another family member or in a foster home as needed.

• Maintaining contact with teachers, counsellors, coaches, and community leaders who know their youth client well.

• Helping the client access resources and services such as medical care, education support, vocational training, and counseling sessions.

• Arranging seminars and workshops for youth groups, communities, and their families to support solutions to issues relating to physical abuse, social adjustment, unemployment, intellectual disability, mental health and addictions, medical care, etc.

• Support cross-culture communication.

• Clear judgement and discretion in dealing with confidential and sensitive matters.

• Support the development and delivery of Tla-o-qui-aht youth programming.

• Abide by Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Confidentiality Agreement.

• Adhere to Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation Personnel Policy.

Preferred Qualifications / Experience:

• Knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth cultural healing practices, traditional ceremonies, language, and culture.

• Degree or other training in a field related to Social Work, Counselling and Recovery – prefer Social Worker designation.

• Front-line experience working with Indigenous youth and families in a First Nations environment.

• Awareness of western mental health, child welfare, justice and education approaches.

• Strong Understanding of child welfare, youth justice and child and family supporting Ministries, agencies and organizations.

• Experience in social work, child welfare and youth advocacy.

• Knowledge of child, youth and family development, community services and supports, health practices and related legislation.

• Organizational skills, verbal/ written communication skills, time management, interpersonal skills.

• Knowledge and experience with MS Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook) an asset.

• Self-motivated with an ability to work independently, in a team environment, and with minimal supervision.

• Ability to communicate effectively and work with Elders, youth and families.

• Acceptable Criminal Record Check with Vulnerable Sector search required.

• Current valid Class 5 B.C. driver’s license and drivers abstract.

• Lifestyle consistent with the duties and responsibilities of the position.

Position Details:

Salary information: $26.00 per hour

Department: Education Status: Permanent part-time (may become full-time)

Location: Tofino, BC

Probation Period: 3 months

Reports to: Education Manager

Job Classification: To be determined

Accepting resumes or applications immediately until March 14, 2024 @ 12pm.