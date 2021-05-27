The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a qualified professional to serve as a Youth Navigator with Usma Family and Child Services (F&CS). Based out of Port Alberni, this permanent, full-time position will work alongside the Usma F&CS team to coordinate and facilitate youth transitioning into young adulthood, as well as working with younger children in care through one on one and group facilitation.

Position Responsibilities

▪ Develop proactive youth transition wellness plans (i.e. education, life skills, employment, health) with each individual and their support systems that are need/goal oriented.

▪ Collaborate and build positive relationships/rapport with children and youth in care to encourage healthy lifestyle.

▪ Mentor, coach and support children and youth to facilitate personal, social and educational growth.

▪ Provide referrals and support to access community services (legal, medical, educational, housing and employment).

▪ Maintain sound and objective documentation throughout the transition process.

▪ Plan and facilitate age appropriate group activities.

Preferred Qualifications

▪ Diploma in the human service field with 2-years direct experience involving social services casework involving youth.

▪ Sound knowledge of CFCSA and relevant legislation, programs and services related to First Nation children and families.

▪ Superior written and oral communication skills /active empathetic listener.

▪ Demonstrated experience in conflict resolution.

▪ Possess networking skills to create strong community connection, and understanding of the importance of working with First Nations protocols.

▪ Must have a car, valid driver’s licence, and able to work a variety of schedules as needed.

▪ Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Competitive benefit package. Salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $49,000 - $63,000.