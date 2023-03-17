The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Family and Child Services program is seeking a permanent, full-time Youth Outreach Counsellor to provide support to youth who are at risk or may be at risk of becoming involved in high-risk lifestyles. Based out of Port Alberni and reporting to the Youth Services Coordinator, this position will be assigned to provide service to the Urban area of Port Alberni as well as the 14 Nuu-chah-nulth Nations, supporting and collaborating with communities to develop strategies to engage and serve youth better. This position requires travel into remote communities (including on gravel road, by boat and airplane) and includes regular, evening, and weekend hours.

Responsibilities Include

Conducting intakes and assessment of youth clients from a strength-based model

Referring and supporting youth to access required services.

Consultation and Liaison with NCN communities, schools, and other agencies.

Development and coordination of innovative prevention/intervention programs focusing on resiliency and capacity building.

Implement culturally safe services that reflect NCN healing practices and western mainstream approaches.

Maintain a reporting system of client and activity records that supports program reporting and evaluation.

Preferred Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree in Psychology, Counselling, Social Work or related professional qualification with a specialization in mental health.

Knowledge in Child & Youth Mental Health and experience creating and carrying out treatment plans.

Familiar with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and wellness

Possess strong personal boundaries, a wellness plan, and familiarity with ethical issues that arise from working with high-risk populations.

Possess a valid driver’s license and have daily access to a reliable vehicle.

Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check.

Be willing and able to demonstrate compliance with the NTC Vaccination Policy (COVID-19).

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience.