Youth Outreach Worker (Usma F&CS)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a term (to March 31, 2024 with the possibility of permanent full time) Youth Outreach Worker to join the Usma Family and Child Services (F&CS) team. Based out of Port Alberni, this position will work to identify and monitor Nuu-chah-nulth youth (12-19 years) who may be emerging into or in a “high-risk” lifestyle, and follow up by creating safety nets, risk reduction plans, and offer crisis support. This position is unique, with the hours of work being Wednesday to Sunday, 2:00 pm – 10:00 pm.

Position Responsibilities

Build positive relationships with youth, and provide crisis intervention and safety planning

Foster supports with family members, caregivers, RCMP, NTC programs, and cross-sector service provider/partners

Maintain a thorough knowledge of community resources, and provide referrals and advocate client’s access to community services (legal, medical, educational, housing and employment)

Maintain accurate reports and records on clients

Preferred Qualifications