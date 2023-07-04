Youth Outreach Worker (Usma F&CS)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is seeking a term (to March 31, 2024 with the possibility of permanent full time) Youth Outreach Worker to join the Usma Family and Child Services (F&CS) team. Based out of Port Alberni, this position will work to identify and monitor Nuu-chah-nulth youth (12-19 years) who may be emerging into or in a “high-risk” lifestyle, and follow up by creating safety nets, risk reduction plans, and offer crisis support. This position is unique, with the hours of work being Wednesday to Sunday, 2:00 pm – 10:00 pm.
Position Responsibilities
- Build positive relationships with youth, and provide crisis intervention and safety planning
- Foster supports with family members, caregivers, RCMP, NTC programs, and cross-sector service provider/partners
- Maintain a thorough knowledge of community resources, and provide referrals and advocate client’s access to community services (legal, medical, educational, housing and employment)
- Maintain accurate reports and records on clients
Preferred Qualifications
- Diploma in the human service field with 2-years direct experience involving social services casework involving youth
- Knowledge of at-risk, runaway and homeless youth needs and trauma-informed service practice
- Superior written and oral communication skills /active empathetic listener
- Demonstrated experience in conflict resolution, managing emergency situations and threats
- Possess networking skills to create strong community connection, and understanding of the importance of working with First Nations protocols
- Must have a car, valid driver’s licence, and able to work a variety of schedules as needed
- Provide references and an acceptable criminal record check
- Competitive benefit package, and salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $55,000 – $67,000. To learn more about this opportunity contact Kelly Edgar, Usma F&CS Director by email: Kelly.Edgar@nuuchahnulth.org.
Apply by 1pm July 14, 2023 by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to call) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, BC V9Y 7M2
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted. Candidates must be legally entitled to work in Canada to be considered for this position.