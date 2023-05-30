Youth Program Administrator

Position Summary: Work duties will include part time tutoring and supporting students with their homework, along with part time recreation activities. Work times will vary as the students are in school during normal working hours. Weekends and nighttime activities occasionally

Key Accountabilities:

• Supporting the Social Services Manager in designing, implementing, and sustaining the HFN Youth Programs (ages 5-18).

• Research, develop, implement, and evaluate programs for youth and to provide appropriate mentorship and guidance to HFN Youth.

• Supervise everyday activities.

• Maintain confidentiality and neutrality at all times.

Job Duties:

• Consult with HFN youth to determine their needs and interests.

• Support youth with schoolwork and tutoring daily, through the After-School Program.

• Design and implement and supervise youth activities such as sports activities, field trips recreational activities with other First Nations ex: Tluu-piich games.

• Follow the HFN organizational vision, mission, and values.

• Work with HFN cultural department to connect youth to culture and HFN values.

• Work with the staff at BCS/ BCSA for updates on students’ needs and school/work field trips. Operational Requirements:

• Valid class 5 driver’s licence.

• Some travel, including overnight and or weekends.

• Willingness and ability to work overtime, including evenings and weekends.

• Successful background check, including employment verification, reference checks, and education/credential verification.

Qualifications for position:

• Demonstrated ability and experience in upholding the HFN Organizational Values: Professionalism, Respect, Health, Effective Communication, Trust, Support. www.huuayaht.org

• Graduated Grade 12 or equivalent.

• Experience working with Microsoft programs such as, Outlook, Teams, Excel and Word.

• Experience working with children and youth in a First Nations setting particularly youth engagement, and excellent organizational and facilitation skills.

• Willingness to take training or education.

• Required awareness of First Nation’s culture and protocol.