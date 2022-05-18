YOUTH & RECREATION PROGRAM COORDINATOR

The Tseshaht First Nation Administration Office is now accepting applications for the position of Recreation & Youth Programs Coordinator. This is a full-time position at 75 hours bi-weekly (37.5 hours per week) with some weekend and holiday hours required.
……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
RESPONSIBILITIES
The Recreation & Youth Programs Coordinator reports to the Education Coordinator and is responsible to develop, schedule, and coordinate the delivery of a comprehensive range of Youth Programs and Community Recreation services with a primary focus on enhancing the health, wellbeing and development of Tseshaht Youth, including seasonal sports and recreational activities, delivery of before and after school and youth programs, monitoring and operation of the day to day operations of the Youth Centre facility; planning, scheduling, and supervising the use of the Gym and Fitness Centre; and planning, scheduling, and participating in the delivery of community recreational events.
QUALIFICATIONS
- Grade 12 or equivalent, together with post-secondary certificates, diplomas, or other training related to the coordination of Youth Programs or Community Sports & Recreation programs and services, including Youth Worker Certificate, Recreational Programming or Instructor Training, Mentoring or Supervisory Skills Training, Leadership Courses all considered of benefit;
- 3 to 5 years of work experiences acquired from coordinating Youth Programs or Sports & Recreation Programs preferably acquired from working in First Nation community environments;
- First Aid certified, possessing Level 1 certification, a Red Cross Child Safe First Aid course certificate also of benefit;
- Possess a valid BC Class 5 Driver Licence and vehicle and Class 4 License or willingness to obtain class 4 within first 6 months of employment;
- A criminal records check clearance is mandatory for this position;
- Sound knowledge of Tseshaht First Nation community and support services and programs administered by the TFN Administration Office;
- A demonstrated ability and aptitude for completing a range of written and computer based records as well as dealing with numerous administrative tasks and paperwork associated with the delivery of recreational programs; including handling invoices and purchase orders, monitoring expenditures and budgets, preparing notices, event schedules and program calendar, maintaining equipment inventories, record keeping of event and facility use waivers, completing funding applications, reporting on results, etc.;
- Competent use of computer systems including email, internet, word processing, and Excel;
- Good communication (oral, written and listening) and interpersonal skills, able to develop pleasant and respectful relationships with children, youth and adults at all levels;
- A keen interest and desire in working with Tseshaht Youth, a demonstrated ability to mentor Youth, to lead by example and provide a positive role model
Company
Location
Contact Info
HOW TO APPLY
Submit a cover letter, resume and three (3) current references to:
Tseshaht First Nation, Attention: Victoria White, Executive Director
by mail: 5091 Tsuma-as Drive, Port Alberni BC, V9Y 8X9; or
by email: vshrimpton@tseshaht.com
CLOSING DATE: June 8, 2022