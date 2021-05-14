Term: Ongoing | $20 per hour, 10 hours a week | Online training provided

The Youth Science Ambassador Program is an innovative initiative of Ocean Networks Canada (ONC). The program connects youth from local communities with our world-leading ocean science from ONC’s observatories. Involving both rural and urban Indigenous communities, this program seeks to engage and inspire the next generation of ocean stewards.

Facilitated by local youth in a variety of communities along coastal British Columbia and in the Canadian Arctic, the program is adapted to meet the needs and interests of each community. The Youth Science Ambassador will co-develop hands-on learning activities and research projects with key community educators and knowledge holders, emphasizing a focus on the place-based Indigenous Knowledge held within their territory. This is a part time position for individuals between 18 – 30 years of age.