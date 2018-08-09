Arrest made after ‘suspicious’ individual causes concern at the Tlu-piich Games

A man was arrested near the Tlu-piich Games Wednesday, after organizers of the Nuu-chah-nulth sporting event alerted police of “suspicious” behaviour, according to an RCMP press release.

The individual was first seen in the stands at Bab Dailey Stadium during track and field events on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 7, when games organizers observed him smoking what appeared to be marijuana, staring at the many children at the venue.

“The organizers told the man to leave and after an exchange of words the man finally left the area,” stated an RCMP press release.

But by 1:15 p.m. the next day he had returned to the stadium.

“This time he was seen driving around the area in a red Mazda and was again staring at the many children, both those participating in the games as well as those as spectators,” said the RCMP release.

Three officers responded to a call from Tlu-piich organizers. The man was located inside car near the Bob Dailey stands.

“In the process of effecting an arrest on the 54-year-old man, he became physically assaultive towards the members, trying to grab one member’s weapon while biting another on the hand, causing him to bleed,” said the RCMP.

The individual was taken into police custody uninjured, where he is under investigation for charges of possession of a controlled substance, assault on a peace officer, assault causing bodily harm and resisting arrest. The bitten police officer was taken to hospital and has since been released.

“This incident reinforces the importance that parents and those who are overseeing children at the games – or during any other public event - ensure the young ones are safe at all times,” said Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council President Judith Sayers. “Hopefully this incident serves as a helpful warning for all of us as we see that this sporting and cultural event can continue to be safe for years to come.”