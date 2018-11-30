Uchuckelsaht Tribe’s 2018 Health Fair

Published on November 30, 2018

Sheryl Tate sold her cedar weaving and more craft items at the event. (Holly Stocking photos)

Port Alberni, BC — 

On Thursday, Nov. 29 the Uchucklesaht Tribe held a health fair at the Alberni Athletic Hall, giving local providers an opportunity to present their healthy services to the community.

Open to all service providers in Port Alberni, self-care booths were available, plus demonstrations and health information from the participating vendors.

Photo Gallery:

Pamela Gardner with Burnaby Orthopaedic and Mastectomy was visiting from the Lower Mainland, showing off products, taking measurement and doing fittings.
Myra Mack was available to provide hair cuts.
Anne Cappus provided demonstrations of her Zumba fitness class.
