Uchuckelsaht Tribe’s 2018 Health Fair
Published on November 30, 2018
Sheryl Tate sold her cedar weaving and more craft items at the event. (Holly Stocking photos)
Port Alberni, BC —
On Thursday, Nov. 29 the Uchucklesaht Tribe held a health fair at the Alberni Athletic Hall, giving local providers an opportunity to present their healthy services to the community.
Open to all service providers in Port Alberni, self-care booths were available, plus demonstrations and health information from the participating vendors.