Port Alberni Friendship Center hosts annual Elder’s Christmas Luncheon

The Port Alberni Friendship Center staff has pulled off another joyful Christmas luncheon, dishing out about 100 turkey dinners with all trimmings.

New Horizons Coordinator Darlene Leonew thanked the entire staff of the PAFC for pulling together to beautifully decorate the hall and prepare six turkeys and two hams for the occasion.

While the luncheon was geared toward elders, Leonew says the PAFC has an open-door policy and people of all ages sat down to socialize while enjoying a hot dinner and dessert.

There were happy faces all around as special guest Santa Claus made his appearance, posing for photos with beaming luncheon guests.

Leonew says the PAFC will do it all again next week on a larger scale, when they host the Community Christmas dinner, which usually packs the hall. An estimated 600 guests will arrive Thursday, Dec. 12 at the PAFC. Dinner starts at 4:30.