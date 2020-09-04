Condolences sent after passing of Tyee Ha’wilth Norman George

Condolences are being sent today to the family and community of Tyee Ha’wilth Norman George after his passing earlier this week, “a highly respected and prominent leader of the Mowachaht/Muchaht First Nation,” according to a statement issued by the Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council.

“Our thoughts are with you all during this difficult time as you mourn the loss of a family member, colleague and friend,” reads the NTC statement. “We want you to know that we mourn with you and share your loss.”

George is remembered as a reliable and active member of the tribal council, who regularly participated in NTC meetings for AGMs, budgets, child welfare and health, Disability Health Ability Conferences, fisheries, treaty negotiations, First Nations Summit gatherings, social issues as well as justice matters for many years.

“He represented the people with respect and dignity at all times,” continues the NTC statement. “He will be missed by his fellow political leaders and many friends that he has made over the years across all the Nuu-chah-nulth Nations and beyond.”