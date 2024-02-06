The list of free meds for status members is surprising long, says pharmacist

“Why pay for something when you have the right to get it free?” asked Alberni Pharmacy pharmacist and owner, Farah Kassam.

Having worked in pharmacies in Vancouver and Nanaimo, Kassam landed in Port Alberni and opened her own business in December 2022. She noticed that many First Nations customers come in to buy things they can get for free with their Indian Status cards. It is not unusual for her to ask new customers if they have status – and for First Nations people, they know immediately what Kassam means.

“Not many people know about Plan W,” said Kassam, adding she thinks only two out of every 10 people are aware of it.

The First Nations Health Authority (FNHA) provides pharmacy benefits for Indigenous people in the province through a partnership with BC PharmaCare and Pacific Blue Cross. PharmaCare Plan Wellness (Plan W) is the drug benefit plan for FNHA clients.

Plan W covers 100 per cent of eligible prescription costs for status First Nations people and also covers certain over the counter (OTC) medication and supplies. The Plan W over the counter list is updated quarterly. Kassam says items on the list have changed over time, and so have rules about access to the medications.

She says the Plan W OTC list is developed by people with an awareness of the health needs of First Nations people. For example, she noted that residential school survivors were often given watery powdered milk at the institutions. As a result, many have developed lactose intolerance. For that reason, the OTC medication, Lactaid, can be obtained for free by status First Nations people.

Kassam wants to reach out to First Nations elders, residential school survivors and those that are entitled to these benefits who may not know their rights.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, First Nations people had to visit their doctor to get a prescription or note to get Plan W OTC items. But with the strain on the healthcare system in recent years, rules were relaxed. Today, status First Nations people can go straight to the pharmacy to get things like Aspirin, antihistamines, vitamins, bandages, medicated creams and ointments, laxatives, antacids and so much more for free, provided it is on the list and the pharmacist approves.

Pharmacists are in a unique position in that prescription files are accessible to all pharmacists. A pharmacist can see at a glance what medications and supplements a patient is taking and can offer advice.

Kassam says this has helped her catch things that could have caused serious problems. One man, for example, had no family doctor and was prescribed a heart medication in the hospital. After finishing his supply of medication, the man came to the pharmacy thinking he needed Aspirin.

Aware that it is unsafe to abruptly stop the medication the man was on, Kassam arranged an online appointment with FNHA’s Doctor of the Day. It is a virtual clinic that patients can use if they can’t get in to see a family doctor or don’t have one.

The patient was not aware that he would need a continuing course of the medication. The Doctor of the Day virtual clinic and an alert pharmacist set him back on track.

“I encourage people to use my virtual clinic for something that is emergent like UTI’s or cold sores, or if you can’t get into your doctor for more than a week for refills,” said Kassam.

Doctor of the Day books appointments four to five days out, says Kassam.

Kassam says her staff works with First Nations clients and has researched the Plan W OTC list. They have a wall of Plan W OTC items in the store. But she knows that not all pharmacies are up to date with the Plan W OTC list, and advises clients to visit the provincial government website (https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/health/practitioner-professional-resources/pharmacare/pharmacies/fnhb-plan-w-otc-drugs). This lists the complete, up to date, Plan W OTC list. You can browse the list or, using the search tool, type in the specific products you are looking for.

For each item on the list there are six columns. The first column lists the chemical name of the product while the second column shows the brand name of the OTC item that most people are familiar with. Acetaminophen, for example, is followed in the next column by its popular brand name, Tylenol.

The fifth column shows a DIN/NPN number for each product. This number is important to pharmacists and can speed up processing time of your prescription if you provide it to the pharmacist.

Kassam recommends that clients make a list of their OTC needs along with the DIN/NPN number for each item and the reason they need the product. Pharmacists can then review the list, approve it, then process your order.

“It’s kind of like a prescription so pharmacists have to evaluate it,” said Kassam.

Alberni Pharmacy also offers a blister packaging service and can have them delivered to your door.

While they are a small pharmacy with shorter working hours, the staff ensures that all prescriptions received that day are filled by the end of the day.

“We try to have you in and out in five minutes, but sometimes it’s longer,” said Kassam

“Make sure you know your rights,” Kassam advises.

To see a list of OTC medications available to status First Nations visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/health/health-drug-coverage/pharmacare/planw-otc-meds.pdf