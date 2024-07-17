Sockey season deemed a success so far for Somass First Nations | Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper

Sockey season deemed a success so far for Somass First Nations

By Holly Stocking / July 17, 2024

On an afternoon in mid June the Somass River was full of fishers from the Tseshaht and Hupacasath First Nations. As of July 9 the two Indigenous communities have caught 61,862 sockeye salmon. (Eric Plummer photos)

Port Alberni, BC

With DFO’s latest Somas Sockeye Bulletin showing favorable numbers the Tseshaht and Hupacasath First Nations’ fishery departments are stating that the first half of this year’s season was a success.

“The high rain falls in June made the fishing conditions very favorable,” Les Sam, Tseshaht Councillor tells Ha-Shilth-Sa Newspaper.

But the July heat wave has stalled the fish from coming up the river. The salmon will hold down in the cooler waters of the canal when the river water temperatures rise, slowing down the fishers’ catch. The estimated catch for the Somas First Nations so far is 61,862 sockeye salmon and 17,049 for the Maa-nulth Nations

While the catch has been good, the inequity of sockeye travelling up and making it into Sproat Lake has become a concern for Uu-a-thluk and DFO, with only 37,439 as of July 9. The Great Central Lake numbers show they are reaching their target this year at 112,557 as of July 9.

The Somas Sockeye Bulletin show recreational fishers have reeled in about 26,202 this year and will be reducing the daily limit for tidal waters from four fish to two per day, starting as early as July 24 pending what the next Fishery Notice states.

