Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Usma Department is looking for a permanent, full-time, Accounting Clerk to perform a variety of Accounts Payable duties specific to the Usma Family & Child Services (Usma F&CS). Based out of the Usma F&CS office in Port Alberni, this Accounting Clerk 2 position reports to the Usma Office Coordinator.
Key responsibilities:
• Performs routine accounts payable related functions, including receiving, coding, and payment requisition preparation following established NTC Finance Department’s processes and procedures
• Respond to vendor inquiries, maintains good vendor relations and solves problems
• Collaborate with the Finance Team to maintain general A/P performance levels
• Preparation of reports as required
• Perform other related accounting duties as required
Required Skills/Preferred Qualifications:
• Business Administration Diploma with accounting focus or Grade 12/GED with bookkeeping training with 2-years of recent experience in processing accounts payable transactions; preparing remittances and interacting effectively with internal/external clients
• Able to act with tact and diplomacy and maintain effective working relationships
• Ability to multi-task, prioritize and meet deadlines
• Ability to process high-volumes of information with speed and accuracy
• Clear oral and written communication skills
• Proficient in the full MS Office program suite including Access, Word, and Excel,
• Proficient in the use of Adobe Pro
• Experience with Adagio is considered an asset
• Possess a valid BC Driver’s License and reliable vehicle for business travel
• Able to present a timely, acceptable criminal record check and references
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by July 27, 2021 by sending your cover letter, resume and references (available for contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
P.O. Box 1383
Port Alberni, B.C. V9Y 7M2
Attn.: Human Resource Manager
Fax: (250) 723-0463
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
(We regret that we will only respond to those applicants chosen for an interview)