Administrative Assistant (Term)

The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council’s Pre-Employment Supports (PES) Program is seeking a reliable, highly motivated term, full-time Administrative Assistant. Based out of Port Alberni, this position will support the PES Program’s administrative activities. This term position ends on March 31, 2022 (with the possibility of an extension).

Responsibilities Include

Providing administrative support to PES Coordinator in their role to support individual program participants

Liaising with staff from various organizations that provide services to clientele (such as Social Development Workers, Education Workers, Social Workers, NETP staff, etc.)

Being the primary contact with community Social Development Workers to gather and input all core data entry into the Aboriginal Information System (AIS) database as part of the overall referral and assessment services

Provides clients full orientations of PES and its services

Assist in coordinating activities in accordance with various funding agreements

Required to follow NTC's guidelines and safety protocols for COVID19 prevention

Preferred Qualifications

Grade 12 or GED, with 6-12 months experience working in an employment service setting

Proficient in Excel, Work and Outlook programs

Proven experience working with a database and reporting systems for government

Good communication skills, both written and oral

Ability to collaborate effectively with internal/external partners to facilitate/co-ordinate events

Understanding of First Nations history, developmental challenges, and opportunities

Demonstrated ability to maintain professional standards and confidentiality with respect to PES information and client files

Must have a reliable vehicle and valid driver’s licence

Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience: salary range $42,000 - $51,000 annually.