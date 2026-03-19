The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Finance Department is seeking a permanent, full-time Advanced Accounting Analyst for our Port Alberni office. This position performs a range of specialized financial duties, including General Ledger and statement reconciliations, working closely with senior financial staff, reviewing accounting processes, completing data entry and coding, generating financial reports, preparing payments, and data analysis, and statistical reporting.

Responsibilities Include

Reconciles NTC Ledger accounts including bank and credit card reconciliations.

Performs all accounts receivable connected tasks, including invoice preparation, and related reconciliations.

Analyzes data to properly value and classify capital assets.

Performs routine accounting functions, such as receiving, coding, and data entering of invoices, report preparation, and payment processing.

Assists the Director of Finance and Financial Operations Manager.

Assists in preparation and processing of payroll and is backup for the entire payroll process if required.

Assists the Payroll Benefits Administrator in the preparation of all payroll related required reporting, including, but not limited to, Receiver General and Registered Pension Plan remittances, WorkSafeBC reporting, Sunlife Rehab Earning Statements, Employer Health Tax reports, Benefits reconciliations, and other required compliance reports.

Supports the review and streamlining of accounting processes, including the drafting of new forms.

Collects financial data sets for analytical and statistical reports.

Preferred Qualifications

College diploma in accounting with three years of financial accounting and analysis experience (1 year full-cycle accounting and 2 years accounting), working toward a CPA designation an asset

Familiarity with Adagio and proficiency in the full MS Office suite, including Excel an asset.

Ability to multitask and manage high volumes of information accurately.

Strong attention to detail with effective problem‑solving skills.

Valid BC driver’s license and reliable vehicle.

Able to provide a criminal record check and references (available to call).

Competitive benefit package. Hourly range $34.62 to $39.00 based on qualifications and experience.