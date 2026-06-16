The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic person of Aboriginal descent to serve as Assistant Volunteer Coordinator for the 2026 Tlu-piich Games. This position involves assisting with recruiting, training, and scheduling a great team of volunteers for the 2026 games event. If you are Respectful, Personable, Assertive, Confident, and have some coordination experience and have been a volunteer, please apply!

Eligibility: Any person of Indigenous descent who is a full-time student, returning to full-time studies (high school or post-secondary) in the fall/winter of 2026/27.

Assistant Volunteer Coordinator Key Responsibilities and duties:

Assist the Tlu-piich Games Volunteer Coordinator in all aspects of games volunteer activities.

Keep detailed records/database of volunteers’ information and skills.

Assist Interviewing recruited volunteers and recommend their match to appropriate games activity.

Assist in providing functional direction to volunteers in the set-up and take-down after the games.

Ensure each volunteer has a productive and rewarding experience at the games.

Provide administrative support, including the recording of meeting minutes.

Provide fundraising support to the Tlu-piich Games Coordinator as required.

Preferred Qualifications:

High school diploma/GED or currently in Grade 12 and graduating in 2025 plus a history of being involved in sports activities.

Understanding and knowledge of the Tlu-piich Games would be an asset.

Must be computer literate and able to communicate effectively, verbally, and through emails.

Must be highly motivated, flexible, patient, and personable.

Must be able and willing to be an effective member of a team.

Possession of a Novice driver’s license or class 5 driver’s license and reliable transportation.

Must be punctual, willing to work shift, weekends and long hours.

Must be physically fit as the job will require heavy lifting.



