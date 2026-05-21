Job Summary:

The Bookkeeper manages the day-to-day financial operations for The West Coast Native Health Care Society. Reports directly to the Executive Director and works in partnership with Broadmead Finance team and the Board of Directors making recommendations that influence long term financial goals or projects.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1.Accounts Payable: Process invoices, verify accuracy, obtain approvals, and prepare payments in a timely manner.

2.Accounts Receivable: Generate invoices, record incoming payments and funding,record incoming rent from residents, clients and tenants and follow up on outstanding balances.

3.Bank Reconciliation: Perform regular reconciliation of bank statements with internal records to ensure accuracy and identify discrepancies.

4.Managing Resident Comfort Funds: Oversee the management and reconciliation of resident comfort funds, including paying resident bills in certain circumstances

5.Petty Cash Management: Manage and reconcile petty cash disbursements, ensuring proper documentation and adherence to established limits.

6.Bi-Weekly Cheque Runs: Prepare and execute bi-weekly cheque runs and electronic payments for accounts payable and other disbursements..

7.Financial Reporting: Responsible for financial reporting to Executive Director and Board of Directors. Responsible for data entry for Ministry of Health reporting.

8.Budget Activity: Monitors departmental budget activity, works in partnership with Executive Director and Broadmead Finance to inform organizational budget

9.Board and Finance Meetings: Attend regular Board of Director and Finance Meetings including in camera sessions to present financial data, and contribute to financial decision making. Interprets financially sensitive information and provides recommendations.

10. Finance Team Collaboration: Collaborates regularly with the Broadmead Finance

team to ensure accuracy of financial data, compliance, and strategic alignment.

11. General Ledger: Maintain and update general ledger accounts.

12. Record Keeping: Maintain organized and accurate financial records, both physical

and digital, in accordance with established procedures.

13. Annual Audit Support: Provide auditors with necessary reports and files for annual

audit.

14. Ad-Hoc Duties: Perform other bookkeeping and administrative duties as assigned.

Qualifications

Education, Training and Experience:

● Post-secondary education in Accounting, Bookkeeping, or a related field is required.

● A recognized Bookkeeping certificate or diploma is highly preferred

● Certification from a recognized accounting body be an asset.

Skills and Abilities:

• Minimum of 3-5 years of progressive bookkeeping experience.

• Proficiency in Sage 50 accounting software is mandatory.

• Experience with ADP payroll software is required.

• Strong understanding of generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

• Excellent data entry skills with a high degree of accuracy and attention to detail.

• Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite, particularly Excel.

• Ability to prioritize tasks, manage time effectively, and meet deadlines.

• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, for effective interaction with staff, residents, and external partners.

• Ability to maintain confidentiality and handle sensitive financial information with integrity.

• Ability to work independently with minimal supervision and as part of a team.

After successful completion of the probation period, the incumbent is eligible for:

• Vacation accrual at 6% pursuant to Employee Standards Act

• Sick time (5 days) pursuant to Employee Standards Act

• Overtime hours pursuant to Employee Standards Act

• Group Benefits and Municipal Pension Plan