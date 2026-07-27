Capital Programs Intern (Term Employment)

Spend your summer gaining hands-on experience in public works, asset maintenance, and water and wastewater systems while learning from experienced mentors and travelling throughout Nuu-chah-nulth territory – all while getting paid.

Who we are: Capital Programs, Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council

Location: Port Alberni, BC

Term: 2 Months

Hourly Wage: $20.00 | 35 hours/week

Travel Required: Yes

What You'll Do:

You’ll support the Capital Programs team with hands-on work in public works, asset maintenance, and water and wastewater systems, including:

Assisting with system monitoring, sample collection, and basic testing

Helping with hydrant, valve, pump house, lift station and treatment facility maintenance

Supporting road repairs, culvert cleaning and routine inspections

Recording daily information and reporting hazards or maintenance concerns

What We're Looking For:

You don’t need to be an expert — just eager to learn and ready to dive in!