Capital Programs Intern (Term Employment)

Spend your summer gaining hands-on experience in public works, asset maintenance, and water and wastewater systems while learning from experienced mentors and travelling throughout Nuu-chah-nulth territory – all while getting paid.
Who we are: Capital Programs, Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
Location: Port Alberni, BC
Term: 2 Months
Hourly Wage: $20.00 | 35 hours/week
Travel Required: Yes
What You'll Do:
You’ll support the Capital Programs team with hands-on work in public works, asset maintenance, and water and wastewater systems, including:
- Assisting with system monitoring, sample collection, and basic testing
- Helping with hydrant, valve, pump house, lift station and treatment facility maintenance
- Supporting road repairs, culvert cleaning and routine inspections
- Recording daily information and reporting hazards or maintenance concerns
What We're Looking For:
You don’t need to be an expert — just eager to learn and ready to dive in!
- Age 18–30 (funding requirement)
- Completion of Grade 12 or equivalent
- Preference for students in Environmental, Civil Engineering, or Water Technology programs, such as BCIT or TRU
- Willingness to pursue EOCP Operator-in-Training certification
- Valid BC Class 5 or 7 driver’s license with a clean record
- Physically able to perform outdoor manual labor
- Able to provide CSA-approved steel-toed safety boots
- Basic understanding of mechanical systems and interest in learning water chemistry and hydraulics
- Good communication skills and ability to maintain accurate daily logbooks
Company
Location
Contact Info
Apply by 1pm on August 10, 2026, by sending your cover letter, resume, and three references (available to contact) to:
Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council
Email: apply@nuuchahnulth.org
We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted. Pursuant to Section 16(1) of the Canadian Human Rights Act, preference will be given to Aboriginal candidates who have a working knowledge of Nuu-chah-nulth culture.