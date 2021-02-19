The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council is seeking a permanent, full-time Case Manager to work in the Nuu-chah-nulth Employment and Training Program (NETP). Based out of the Ucluelet office. the Case Manager is directly involved in the process of employment case management and supporting individuals with achieving their employment and training goals. This position would suit an individual who is looking for a rewarding career and who has passion to help others achieve new goals and opportunities.

Responsibilities Include:

➢ Providing Employment Case Management support to individual program participants

➢ Liaising with staff from various organizations who provide services to clientele

➢ Provide referral and assessment services in conjunction with employment action plans

➢ Coordinating activities in accordance with various funding agreements

➢ Completion of reporting requirements as per applicable funding agreements

Preferred Qualifications:

➢ Post-Secondary Diploma in Health, Social Sciences or Human Services

➢ Familiarity with Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations culture and communities

➢ Certified Career Development Practitioner (CCDP), considered an asset

➢ Motivational Interviewing training considered an asset

➢ Ability to collaborate effectively with internal and external partners to facilitate events

➢ Strong organizational abilities and experience balancing multiple projects

➢ Experience working with a database and reporting systems for government

➢ Knowledge and understanding of existing historical barriers to First Nations people

➢ Sensitivity to the real needs of First Nations people

➢ Provide acceptable (3) references and criminal record check

➢ Must have a car, valid driver’s license, and able to travel to NTC Communities

Competitive benefit package; and, salary based on qualification and experience: salary range from $49,000 to $63,000. For more information, please email Marisa Bennett, NETP Manager, NETPManager@nuuchahnulth.org.