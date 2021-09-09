The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) Social Development Program is looking for a qualified person to fill a term backfill position as a Pre-Employment Supports Case Manager. This term, full-time position is best suited to someone who is skilled at inspiring and supporting clients in their pre-employment readiness and supporting them in reaching their potential through the development of training plans to achieve their employment goals. Based out of the NTC Gold River Office, the position is anticipated to be several months in duration and will involve travel into the First Nation communities of Ehattesaht, Nuchatlaht, Mowachaht/Muchalaht, and Kyuquot.

Responsibilities Include

▪ Providing Employment Case Management support to program participants including the identifying of barriers to employment and assisting clients with job readiness skills

▪ Complete Employment Action Plans for participants

▪ Provide referral and assessment services in conjunction with employment action plans

▪ Liaising with other organizations and agencies in support of clientele

▪ Assist in collecting statistic and other reporting requirements

▪ Required to follow NTC’s guidelines and safety protocols for COVID-19 prevention

Preferred Qualifications

▪ Certificate or diploma in Job Development or Grade 12 plus 3 to 5 years of direct experience in employment services or a related field

▪ Certified Career Development Practitioner (CCDP) considered an asset

▪ Understanding of First Nations history, developmental challenges, and opportunities

▪ Familiarity with Northern Region Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations communities considered an asset

▪ Motivational Interviewing training considered an asset

▪ Ability to collaborate effectively with internal and external partners to facilitate events

▪ Strong organizational abilities and experience balancing multiple projects

▪ Experience working with a database and reporting systems for government

▪ Provide acceptable references and criminal record check

▪ Must have a car, valid driver’s license, and able to travel to First Nation Communities

Competitive benefits, salary based on qualifications and experience (salary range $49,000 - $63,000). For more information contact Linda Seitcher at 778-421-8706.