Casual, “On-Call” Maintenance Worker

We are seeking a reliable Maintenance Worker(s) who can provide casual, on-call facility and grounds maintenance work for the NTC main office and four satellite buildings. This contract position will be responsible for:

Perform routine maintenance tasks and minor repairs: painting, drywall repairs, assembling new office desks, shelve and repairing furniture, doors, exterior stairs, and addressing basic plumbing issues (washroom toilet/sink repairs), etc.

painting, drywall repairs, assembling new office desks, shelve and repairing furniture, doors, exterior stairs, and addressing basic plumbing issues (washroom toilet/sink repairs), etc. Exterior & Grounds: Cleaning gutters, power washing, building repairs, exterior cleaning, digging, and grounds upkeep, etc.

Provide own tools commonly used:

Hand tools (screwdrivers, wrenches, hammers)

Power tools (drills, saws, pressure washer)

Cleaning equipment (vacuums. brooms)

Painting equipment

Please apply if you have or can do the following:

Experience in a maintenance duties and proficiency with hand tools and maintenance equipment

Able to respond to maintenance emergencies at short notice and attend to work orders promptly

Physical stamina to perform heavy lifting and manual labor

Interact professionally with the public and staff

Adhere to industry safety standards (WorkSafe)

Have own vehicle/hauling trailer and valid BC Driver’s License (Class 5)

Contract pay ranging from $26.00 to $37.00 depending on your skills and tools you bring