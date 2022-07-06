The Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council (NTC) is looking for an experienced, reliable casual Receptionist. This position will provide general receptionist support and other related duties to various programs at various locations within NTC’s Department of Health.

Responsibilities Include

Answer switchboard and greet callers; take messages, screen calls, refer calls and reply to questions in accordance with general instructions and office procedures; make assessment of calls to determine to which worker the call should be directed.

Welcoming on-site visitors, determining nature of business, directing appropriately, and transmit information to and from staff members.

Maintain established office files of records, visitor sign-in sheets, maintain logs and records of office activities.

Assisting staff with travel arrangements and reservations for program staff.

Preferred Qualifications